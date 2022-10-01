 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona tight end Alex Lines 'no longer on the team,' coach Jedd Fisch says

Arizona tight end Alex Lines, 88, catches the ball during Arizona Football's spring scrimmage at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. on March 26, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Following Arizona's 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch revealed tight end Alex Lines is no longer a part of the team, but didn't share details for his departure. 

"Alex is no longer on the team. ... That's up to him to disclose that. He chose to no longer be on the team," Fisch said. 

The 6-foot-6-inch Gilbert native was absent Saturday night, which left freshman star tight end Keyan Burnett starting in his place alongside Tanner McLachlan who had two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. Burnett, who is Arizona's highest-rated tight end recruit since Rob Gronkowski, was targeted once on Saturday. 

Lines started 11 games for the Wildcats last season and had 10 catches for 138 yards. He started in four games this season, but only had one catch for eight yards. 

With Lines no longer on the roster, Arizona's tight end group is down to McLachlan, Burnett, redshirt freshman Roberto Miranda and true freshman Tyler Powell. 

Arizona hosts the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

