Arizona to add DeWayne Walker to defensive staff; 3 seniors returning to Wildcats for 2021 season

Brown was expected to have a breakout junior season in 2019, but his production fell from 30 total tackles to 21 — and from 7.5 tackles for losses to five.

After the coronavirus pandemic halted spring practice, Brown returned to Long Beach, where he has focused on shedding fat and adding muscle to his 6-3, 267-pound frame.

He’ll now get to learn from Hunley, Arizona’s all-time tackles leader (566) and a College Football Hall of Famer.

“Ricky Hunley and I had a very good talk, and with him being an Arizona legend, I believe he can bring out the best (version) of me,” Brown said.

Mason, a junior college product from Arlington, Texas, was a part of Arizona’s 2019 recruiting class and started 11 games for the Wildcats that season, finishing with 44 tackles. In 2020, Mason started three of five games and totaled 20 tackles, most among the UA’s defensive linemen.

“I got to finish what I started,” Mason tweeted. “This year (is) going to be different. We (are) going to turn this thing around.”

Reid is a core special-teams player and locker-room leader who earned a scholarship during his time at Arizona. For his career, Reid has seven receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown. He also has five tackles.