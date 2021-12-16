Arizona to open Pac-12 play at Cal in 2022; ASU game slated for Friday after Thanksgiving

The Arizona Wildcats will open Pac-12 play in 2022 against the only team they defeated in ’21.

Arizona will face Cal in Berkeley on Sept. 24 in the conference opener for both schools, per the schedule released Thursday.

The Cal game will be Arizona’s second road game of the season and its second in California. The Wildcats open the ’22 campaign Sept. 3 at San Diego State.

Arizona’s home opener is slated for Sept. 10 vs. Mississippi State. The Wildcats will host North Dakota State the following week.

After the Cal game, Arizona has back-to-back home games against Colorado and Oregon. The Wildcats’ bye is slated for Oct. 22.

The annual Territorial Cup game against Arizona State is scheduled for the Friday after Thanksgiving – Nov. 25 at Arizona Stadium. Additional games could be moved to Thursday or Friday prior to the season.

Arizona has seven home games and five road games in 2022. Kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced at a later date. The full schedule can be found below.

ARIZONA FOOTBALL 2022 SCHEDULE

Sept. 3: at San Diego State

Sept. 10: vs. Mississippi State

Sept. 17: vs. North Dakota State

Sept. 24: at Cal

Oct. 1: vs. Colorado

Oct. 8: vs. Oregon

Oct. 15: at Washington

Oct. 22: Bye

Oct. 29: vs. USC

Nov. 5: at Utah

Nov. 12: at UCLA

Nov. 19: vs. Washington State

Nov. 25: vs. Arizona State

