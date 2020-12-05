Arizona trails Colorado 14-13 at halftime; QB Will Plummer starting for Grant Gunnell

The Arizona Wildcats trail Colorado 14-13 at halftime of their game Saturday at Arizona Stadium.
The UA, seeking to break a school-record 10-game losing streak, jumped to a 13-0 lead before backsliding in the second quarter.
Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell did not suit up because of a shoulder injury. Freshman Will Plummer made his first career start. He has completed 13 of 19 passes for 103 yards.
Similar to the first half last week at UCLA, Arizona struggled to stop Colorado’s run game. The Buffaloes have 206 rushing yards. Tailback Jarek Broussard has 178 on 14 carries.
Unlike most games during the streak, Arizona got off to a strong start.
The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead on Gary Brightwell’s 26-yard touchdown run 4:34 into the game. Arizona had excellent field position – at the CU 40-yard line – thanks to Jamarye Joiner’s 33-yard punt return.
After a penalty-aided defensive stand, the Wildcats got the ball back at their 5. Two big Michael Wiley runs – covering 29 and 45 yards – advanced the ball into scoring range. Lucas Havrisik’s 38-yard field goal bumped the UA lead to 10-0. It was Arizona’s first double-figure lead since the Texas Tech game on Sept. 14 of last year.
The next series featured something new – a takeaway by the Wildcats. Arizona had been the only team in the Pac-12 without a forced turnover until safety Isaiah Mays poked the ball away from La’Vontae Shenault late in the first quarter. Lorenzo Burns recovered the fumble at the UA 47.
The Wildcats advanced to the CU 23, but the drive stalled there. Havrisik’s 42-yard field goal made it 13-0 with 13:36 left in the half.
Arizona appeared to have Colorado pinned in its own territory later in the quarter. That’s when the damn broke.
The UA defense, which had registered four straight stops to start the game, allowed a 75-yard run to Broussard. Three plays later, Ashaad Clayton plowed in from the one to make it 13-7.
After a three-and-out, Broussard broke free again, this time for 59 yards. Clayton again finished off the drive. His 4-yard touchdown run gave Colorado its first lead, 14-13, with three minutes left in the half.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!