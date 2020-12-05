Arizona trails Colorado 14-13 at halftime; QB Will Plummer starting for Grant Gunnell

The Arizona Wildcats trail Colorado 14-13 at halftime of their game Saturday at Arizona Stadium.

The UA, seeking to break a school-record 10-game losing streak, jumped to a 13-0 lead before backsliding in the second quarter.

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell did not suit up because of a shoulder injury. Freshman Will Plummer made his first career start. He has completed 13 of 19 passes for 103 yards.

Similar to the first half last week at UCLA, Arizona struggled to stop Colorado’s run game. The Buffaloes have 206 rushing yards. Tailback Jarek Broussard has 178 on 14 carries.

Unlike most games during the streak, Arizona got off to a strong start.

The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead on Gary Brightwell’s 26-yard touchdown run 4:34 into the game. Arizona had excellent field position – at the CU 40-yard line – thanks to Jamarye Joiner’s 33-yard punt return.

After a penalty-aided defensive stand, the Wildcats got the ball back at their 5. Two big Michael Wiley runs – covering 29 and 45 yards – advanced the ball into scoring range. Lucas Havrisik’s 38-yard field goal bumped the UA lead to 10-0. It was Arizona’s first double-figure lead since the Texas Tech game on Sept. 14 of last year.