Arizona trails Mississippi State 18-10 at halftime of home opener; defense keeping Wildcats close

Arizona trails Mississippi State 18-10 at halftime of the home opener Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats struggled after a hot start, but their defense did just enough to keep them within one possession heading into the locker room.

UA quarterback Jayden de Laura has completed just 12 of 24 passes for 134 yards with one interception. Counterpart Will Rogers is 16 of 21 for 103 yards with one TD and one pick.

Michael Wiley has Arizona’s lone touchdown, a 34-yard scamper on the opening drive.

After playing a relatively clean game in Week 1, Arizona was plagued by mistakes in the first quarter.

With the UA holding a 7-6 lead, de Laura tried to turn a negative play into a positive one. He escaped pressure to his left, scrambled right, avoided two defenders, came back to his left and fired the ball for Jacob Cowing. Cowing leaped for the pass, but it deflected off his fingertips.

Jalen Green intercepted the ball and returned it to the Arizona 37. A penalty on de Laura for a blind-side block moved the ball to the 22. Three plays later, Rogers hit Caleb Ducking for a 9-yard touchdown. Mississippi State missed its second straight point-after attempt, making the score 12-7.

A three-and-out – which began with a high snap that led to a sack – and a poor punt again gave the Bulldogs excellent field position at the UA 40. Arizona held this time. Ben Raybon’s 39-yard field goal made it 15-7 with 40 seconds left in the opening period.

The tide began to turn in the second. UA cornerback Treydan Stukes, making his 2022 debut after sitting out the opener because of an injury, intercepted Will Rogers in MSU territory. Ducking couldn’t come down with Rogers' pass, which caromed right to Stukes for his first career pick.

Arizona’s offense moved the ball only 2 yards, from the 33 to the 31, but the Wildcats caught a break when Emmanuel Forbes’ would-be interception in the end zone was reversed by replay. Tyler Loop’s 43-yard field goal, a career long, trimmed the deficit to 15-10.