Arizona trails No. 10 USC 17-13 at halftime; Caleb Williams has two TD passes for Trojans

Arizona is within striking distance of No. 10 USC at halftime of their game Saturday at Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats trail the Trojans 17-13 at the break. Arizona is seeking to end a nine-game losing streak against USC.

Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 21 of 28 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Counterpart Jayden de Laura is 10 of 20 for 106 yards and one score.

USC has outgained Arizona 294-188. The Wildcats will get the ball to start the second half.

The teams played to a 10-10 draw in the first quarter. Arizona held USC to a field goal on the opening possession thanks to a tackle for loss by Jalen Harris on a third-down keeper by Williams. Dion Wilson Jr. and Jacob Manu were also in the vicinity.

The Wildcats grabbed the lead in spectacular fashion. Dorian Singer made a gorgeous one-handed grab in the left corner of the end zone to secure a 23-yard touchdown pass from de Laura. It was Singer’s third touchdown in his past four games.

The Trojans quickly countered, going 75 yards in less than three minutes. Freshman tailback Raleek Brown finished the drive with a 6-yard TD catch from Williams. Brown beat fellow freshman Jacob Manu to the perimeter on the left side.

Arizona answered with Tyler Loop’s 42-yard field goal – set up by another one-handed catch, this one by Tetairoa McMillan for 33 yards.

USC made it three scores in three drives on the next possession, again marching 75 yards for a touchdown. Brenden Rice’s 2-yard grab in the back of the end zone made it 17-10 with 12:33 left in the half.

Arizona responded with a field goal – a disappointing outcome after the Wildcats had second-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Michael Wiley got stuffed for a 7-yard loss on that play. De Laura connected with Singer on third down, but the receiver couldn’t get a foot down inside the left sideline.

Arizona then got its first stop of the day, thanks in large part to Harris drawing a holding penalty. USC coach Lincoln Riley elected to attempt a 56-yard field goal, which Denis Lynch hooked short and right.

The Wildcats drove into USC territory but failed to convert on fourth-and-4 from the 33.