Arizona trails No. 12 Oregon 28-13 at halftime; Wildcats have yielded 346 yards

Arizona’s defense is struggling again, and No. 12 Oregon is making the Wildcats pay.

The Ducks lead the Cats 28-13 at halftime of their game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

Oregon has 346 yards and is averaging 10.2 yards per play.

Bo Nix has completed 13 of 14 passes for 187 yards. The Ducks have rushed for 159 yards on 20 carries.

UA quarterback Jayden de Laura is 12 of 19 for 108 yards.

Arizona moved the ball on the opening possession, advancing to the Oregon 7-yard line, where the Wildcats faced first-and-goal. They attempted a jet sweep to Jacob Cowing, but Cowing fumbled the handoff from de Laura. DJ Johnson recovered the ball at the 11.

The UA defense held, and Arizona took a 3-0 lead on Tyler Loop’s 38-yard field goal. At that point, Oregon had run just five plays and possessed the ball for only 2 minutes, 12 seconds.

The Ducks then went to work, exploiting what on paper looked like the biggest mismatch in the game – their rushing attack vs. the Wildcats’ run defense.

Noah Whittington’s 55-yard touchdown run gave Oregon a 7-3 lead. He did not appear to be touched as he raced through the Arizona defense.

The Wildcats had great field position, at the their 43, on the next possession thanks to Anthony Simpson’s career-best 39-yard kickoff return. But they managed only one first down before having to punt.

The Ducks needed just seven plays to go 90 yards. Nix’s 39-yard pass to Kris Hutson – a play-action bomb to the post set up by the ground attack – moved the ball to the 2. Nix ran it in from there to make it 14-3 with 12:01 left in the half.

Arizona again made only one first down on its next possession, and Oregon again had no trouble moving the ball down the field. The Ducks’ nine-play, 86-yard drive ended with a 3-yard TD run by tight end Moliki Matavao.

The Wildcats caught a break late in the second quarter. Oregon’s Dontae Manning was ejected for targeting, giving Arizona a first down at its 48. On the next play, DJ Williams burst through a hole and raced down the right sideline for a 52-yard touchdown to make it 21-10.

The celebration was short-lived. The Ducks scored their fourth touchdown in as many possessions to make it 28-10. This time it was Jordan James plunging in from the 1 with 34 seconds to go in the half.