Arizona trails No. 3 Oregon 24-10 at halftime; Cats seeking to snap 15-game losing streak

EUGENE, Ore. – Arizona trails No. 3 Oregon 24-10 at halftime of their game Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.

Quarterback Jordan McCloud made his first start as a Wildcat and performed well aside from two interceptions. The Cats moved the ball better than they have all season, especially on the ground. McCloud is 10 of 15 for 127 yards with one touchdown. Arizona has 102 rushing yards. The Wildcats entered Saturday averaging 79 per game.

The defense has struggled for the most part. Oregon has 272 total yards and is averaging 9.0 yards per rush.

Arizona, a 29.5-point underdog at kickoff, is seeking to snap a 15-game losing streak, the longest active skid in the nation.

Arizona started shakily, to say the least. On the third play from scrimmage, Anthony Brown connected with Jaylon Redd over the middle. Redd spun out of a tackle attempt by safety Gunner Maldonado and raced 63 yards for a touchdown.

On Arizona’s first offensive play, McCloud threw an interception. The Wildcats set up a screen pass to the left side, but McCloud overshot Drake Anderson. Bennett Williams made a diving grab to give Oregon the ball at the UA 25.