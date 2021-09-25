Arizona trails No. 3 Oregon 24-10 at halftime; Cats seeking to snap 15-game losing streak

EUGENE, Ore. – Arizona trails No. 3 Oregon 24-10 at halftime of their game Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.
Quarterback Jordan McCloud made his first start as a Wildcat and performed well aside from two interceptions. The Cats moved the ball better than they have all season, especially on the ground. McCloud is 10 of 15 for 127 yards with one touchdown. Arizona has 102 rushing yards. The Wildcats entered Saturday averaging 79 per game.
The defense has struggled for the most part. Oregon has 272 total yards and is averaging 9.0 yards per rush.
Arizona, a 29.5-point underdog at kickoff, is seeking to snap a 15-game losing streak, the longest active skid in the nation.
Arizona started shakily, to say the least. On the third play from scrimmage, Anthony Brown connected with Jaylon Redd over the middle. Redd spun out of a tackle attempt by safety Gunner Maldonado and raced 63 yards for a touchdown.
On Arizona’s first offensive play, McCloud threw an interception. The Wildcats set up a screen pass to the left side, but McCloud overshot Drake Anderson. Bennett Williams made a diving grab to give Oregon the ball at the UA 25.
Arizona kept Oregon out of the end zone. Treshaun Hayward fought off a block to tackle Brown on an option play at the 3. Camden Lewis’ 21-yard field goal made it 10-0.
The Wildcats then put together one of their most cohesive drives of the season. Relying mostly on the ground game, Arizona went 91 yards in 10 plays. The Wildcats capped the drive with an 11-yard pass from McCloud to tight end Bryce Wolma. It was Wolma’s first touchdown since Aug. 24, 2019, vs. Hawaii.
Arizona’s defense couldn’t hold, surrendering a five-play, 75-yard TD drive that required less than 2 minutes. Travis Dye’s 53-yard run up the middle set up CJ Verdell’s 11-yard touchdown, giving Oregon a 17-7 lead with 4:16 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats again advanced the ball, reaching the Oregon 12. But on second-and-11, McCloud threw another pick. He rolled to his left and tried to loft a pass to Stanley Berryhill III in the back of the end zone. Oregon’s Mykael Wright undercut Berryhill, leaped and snagged the pass, keeping one foot inbounds despite Berryhill’s desperate attempt to fling him out.
Oregon turned the pick into points, driving 80 yards in eight plays. Brown connected with tight end Terrance Ferguson for a 9-yard TD to make it 24-7. Ferguson gained just enough separation from Maldonado to cradle the pass in the end zone.
Arizona responded with a field goal. Lucas Havrisik’s 28-yarder made it 24-10 with 4:24 left in the half.
