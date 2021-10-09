Arizona trails UCLA by one at halftime; Wildcats seeking to end 16-game losing streak

UMass ended its 16-game losing streak Saturday. Arizona has a chance to do the same.
The UA trails UCLA 14-13 at halftime of their game at Arizona Stadium.
With Jordan McCloud making his second start quarterback at quarterback, the Wildcats again have moved the ball efficiently. They’re 6 of 10 on third down and have 219 total yards.
Arizona has struggled to stop UCLA’s rushing attack. The Bruins have 165 yards on the ground.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had one of the worst halves of his career, completing only 1 of 8 passes for 3 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Arizona’s red-zone issues cropped up again in the first half. The Wildcats entered Saturday near the bottom nationally in red-zone efficiency. They reached the UCLA 9-yard line on the opening possession, but a false-start penalty pushed them back. Arizona had to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Tyler Loop. It was the first field goal of Loop’s career.
The next Arizona drive followed the same pattern. The Wildcats advanced to the UCLA 20. But on second-and-10, McCloud couldn’t handle an errant snap. The play resulted in an 11-yard loss. The possession ended with another field goal, this one a 46-yarder by Lucas Havrisik.
UCLA, meanwhile, cashed it when it got close.
The Bruins answered the opening field goal with a touchdown drive that consisted almost entirely of running plays. Thompson-Robinson’s pass to Greg Dulcich for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 3 was the lone completion of the possession.
Up 7-6, UCLA mounted a second TD drive of 70-plus yards. This one didn’t feature a single completed pass. Thompson-Robinson finished the drive with a 3-yard keeper to make it 14-6 with 3:01 left in the second quarter.
The Wildcats finally found the end zone on their penultimate possession of the half, and it took a bit of trickery. Aided by three UCLA penalties, Arizona faced first-and-goal at the 10. McCloud threw a backward pass to Jamarye Joiner. The former quarterback then fired a strike to Michael Wiley just inside the end line. The touchdown cut Arizona’s deficit to 14-13 with 30 seconds to play in the half.
