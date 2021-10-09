Arizona trails UCLA by one at halftime; Wildcats seeking to end 16-game losing streak

UMass ended its 16-game losing streak Saturday. Arizona has a chance to do the same.

The UA trails UCLA 14-13 at halftime of their game at Arizona Stadium.

With Jordan McCloud making his second start quarterback at quarterback, the Wildcats again have moved the ball efficiently. They’re 6 of 10 on third down and have 219 total yards.

Arizona has struggled to stop UCLA’s rushing attack. The Bruins have 165 yards on the ground.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had one of the worst halves of his career, completing only 1 of 8 passes for 3 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Arizona’s red-zone issues cropped up again in the first half. The Wildcats entered Saturday near the bottom nationally in red-zone efficiency. They reached the UCLA 9-yard line on the opening possession, but a false-start penalty pushed them back. Arizona had to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Tyler Loop. It was the first field goal of Loop’s career.

The next Arizona drive followed the same pattern. The Wildcats advanced to the UCLA 20. But on second-and-10, McCloud couldn’t handle an errant snap. The play resulted in an 11-yard loss. The possession ended with another field goal, this one a 46-yarder by Lucas Havrisik.