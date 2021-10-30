Arizona trails USC 35-14 at halftime; Wildcats in danger of dropping 20th in a row

LOS ANGELES – An entertaining first half ended with Arizona facing a sizable deficit and the distinct possibility that its losing streak will hit 20 games.
The UA trails USC 35-14 through 30 minutes Saturday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
Jamarye Joiner played extensively at quarterback and threw a TD pass. But the Wildcats couldn’t get much else going offensively — and they couldn’t stop the Trojans’ passing attack.
Star receiver Drake London and his teammates had their way with a depleted Arizona secondary. London caught nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns before exiting late in the second quarter. His right leg got caught underneath cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace after a 6-yard TD catch. London, a projected top-10 draft pick, had to be carted off.
USC quarterbacks Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart have combined to complete 23 of 30 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns.
Joiner is 2 of 4 for 75 yards and one TD. Starter Will Plummer is 7 of 10 for 120 yards.
USC has outgained Arizona 360-247.
Jedd Fisch and his staff threw several wrinkles at the Trojans – including playing Joiner as a traditional quarterback. With Arizona trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Joiner threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Tayvian Cunningham. It was the Wildcats’ longest place since Cunningham’s 75-yard TD vs. USC in last year’s opener.
After Slovis threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Gary Bryant to make it 14-7, Arizona pulled another trick out of its bag. In punt formation to start the second quarter, upback Anthony Pandy took a direct snap and ran 32 yards for a first down.
Arizona advanced to the USC 24-yard line, but a holding penalty and a sack halted the drive.
Kyle Ostendorp pinned the Trojans at their 4-yard line, but they marched 96 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-7 midway through the second quarter. London finished the drive with a 2-yard TD catch from Dart.
London’s second TD made it 28-7. Arizona answered with a touchdown, which was preceded by a near-touchdown. Plummer threw a long pass to Cunningham, who seemed to be on his way to a 72-yard TD. But Isaac Taylor-Stuart ripped off Cunningham’s helmet at the USC 37. By rule, the play had to be stopped there.
After a 24-yard pass from Plummer to Alex Lines, Michael Wiley scored from the 1 to make it 28-14 with 2:36 left in the half.
With Slovis back in at quarterback, the Trojans went 75 yards in just over two minutes. Slovis’ 15-yard TD pass to Bryant made it 35-14.
The Wildcats lost starting free safety Jaxen Turner to a targeting disqualification in the first quarter. Gunner Maldonado, who missed last week’s game because of a shoulder injury, initially replaced him but wasn’t healthy enough to continue. That left Arizona with backups Jaydin Young and Rhedi Short at the safety spots, and USC took full advantage.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev