Arizona trails USC 35-14 at halftime; Wildcats in danger of dropping 20th in a row

After Slovis threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Gary Bryant to make it 14-7, Arizona pulled another trick out of its bag. In punt formation to start the second quarter, upback Anthony Pandy took a direct snap and ran 32 yards for a first down.

Arizona advanced to the USC 24-yard line, but a holding penalty and a sack halted the drive.

Kyle Ostendorp pinned the Trojans at their 4-yard line, but they marched 96 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-7 midway through the second quarter. London finished the drive with a 2-yard TD catch from Dart.

London’s second TD made it 28-7. Arizona answered with a touchdown, which was preceded by a near-touchdown. Plummer threw a long pass to Cunningham, who seemed to be on his way to a 72-yard TD. But Isaac Taylor-Stuart ripped off Cunningham’s helmet at the USC 37. By rule, the play had to be stopped there.

After a 24-yard pass from Plummer to Alex Lines, Michael Wiley scored from the 1 to make it 28-14 with 2:36 left in the half.

With Slovis back in at quarterback, the Trojans went 75 yards in just over two minutes. Slovis’ 15-yard TD pass to Bryant made it 35-14.

The Wildcats lost starting free safety Jaxen Turner to a targeting disqualification in the first quarter. Gunner Maldonado, who missed last week’s game because of a shoulder injury, initially replaced him but wasn’t healthy enough to continue. That left Arizona with backups Jaydin Young and Rhedi Short at the safety spots, and USC took full advantage.

