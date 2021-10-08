Arizona-UCLA storylines: Coaching ties, momentum changers and Jordan McCloud’s greatest hits

Preparation paying off for Kenny Hebert

When NAU’s Jeff Widener threw a pass into the yawning chest of Arizona linebacker Kenny Hebert, it appeared to be a stroke of good fortune — an ill-advised throw by an overmatched quarterback to a defender he never saw.

But it wasn’t luck — unless you subscribe to the theory that luck is where preparation meets opportunity.

“It was a play we practiced. I got interceptions on it in practice,” Hebert said. “I knew it was an opportunity. He was dropping back, I watched him throw it and the next thing I knew the ball was in my chest. And yeah, I was trying to get to the end zone.”

Hebert returned the interception — the first of his football career, at any level — 16 yards to the NAU 24. It was one of a season-high three takeaways by the Wildcats, but it wasn’t enough to avert a stunning loss to the Lumberjacks on Sept. 18.

Hebert isn’t one to let setbacks get him down, though. He transferred to Arizona from Vanderbilt to try to finish his college career with a flourish. His final season is off to a promising start: He has 11 tackles and is tied for second on the team with 2.5 stops for losses, including a sack.