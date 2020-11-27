Arizona-UCLA storylines: On Gunnell’s coping skills, a change on the road and the Cats’ grapplers

“I need to work on that. I need to play the next play.”

Managing his emotions was one of Gunnell’s preseason goals. He knew he and his teammates would encounter rough patches.

“You can't let anyone else see you down,” Gunnell said during fall camp, “because the whole offense is gonna be down.”

Gunnell’s body language matched the anguished look on his face as Washington widened its lead to 37-0 through three quarters. But he didn’t stay down. Gunnell threw three touchdown passes and led four TD drives in the fourth quarter.

None of it changed the outcome – Arizona lost 44-27 – but it was a valuable experience for a quarterback who’s still finding his way.

“He was frustrated, but he kept plugging,” Sumlin said. “Hopefully that's something, in a growth process, he's gonna learn from.”

Technically, the Washington game wasn’t Gunnell’s first start on the road. He also started at Oregon last year. But the latter came with an implicit understanding that Gunnell would share time with Khalil Tate.

Against the Huskies, Gunnell would endure all the ups and downs the game sent his way. The hope is that he’ll be better for it in the long run.