Arizona upsets San Diego State in season opener; Wildcats top highest point total from 2021

SAN DIEGO — Meet the new and improved Arizona Wildcats.

They score touchdowns in the red zone. They force turnovers. They overcome adversity. They win games.

It took all of one week for Arizona to match its victory total from last season. The UA upset San Diego State 38-20 on a hot and sunny Saturday afternoon at Snapdragon Stadium.

It wasn’t the way the Aztecs, who went 12-2 last year, wanted to open their new building. It was exactly what the Wildcats were looking for to start Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch era.

New quarterback Jayden de Laura threw four touchdown passes, matching his career high (set last season AGAINST Arizona). Three went to new go-to receiver Jacob Cowing.

Arizona — which had the worst red-zone touchdown rate (30.8%) in the nation last season — scored touchdowns on four of five trips inside the 20-yard line. As a result, the UA surpassed its highest point total (34) from last year.

The Wildcats took the ball away at a critical juncture, something they managed to do only six times last season (tied for fewest in the country). They did it again in the fourth quarter, when the Aztecs were threatening.

The win didn’t come without moments of trepidation.

Arizona expanded its lead to 31-10 early in the third quarter on de Laura’s third touchdown pass to Cowing. The Wildcats then forced a punt near midfield.

SDSU’s Jack Browning dropped it at the 3, putting Arizona in a precarious position. Three plays later, the Wildcats had to punt from their 1. Kyle Ostendorp’s kick hit the left arm of blocker Josh Donovan. Jaylon Armstead recovered the ball in the end zone to make it 31-17.

After another three-and-out, the Aztecs took over at the UA 43. They quickly advanced to the 9, where Arizona’s defense stiffened, including a stop for no gain on third down by Jalen Harris. Browning’s 23-yard field goal made it 31-20.

The Wildcats desperately needed some first downs at that point to flip the field and shift the momentum. They got more than that.

Arizona put together an 11-play, 75-yard drive. Eight of the plays were runs, including a 10-yard touchdown by transfer DJ Williams, who rumbled into the end zone after taking an option pitch from de Laura.

Arizona led 24-10 at halftime. That point total was not insignificant.

The Wildcats reached the 20-point mark only twice last season, when they averaged 17.2 points and went 1-11.

De Laura threw three first-half touchdown passes, including two to Cowing. Arizona outgained SDSU 242-107 over the first 30 minutes.

Arizona’s second touchdown went to freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who held onto the ball despite absorbing a huge hit from SDSU’s Patrick McMorris. It was the first catch, and first touchdown, of McMillan’s career.

The Wildcats had a 17-3 lead and the ball when adversity struck for the first time. Dorian Singer fumbled after catching a pass, giving the Aztecs the ball at the UA 32 midway through the second quarter.

On fourth-and-3 from the UA 11, SDSU cashed in. Braxton Burmeister connected with Tyrell Shavers in the right corner of the end zone. Shaver won a jump ball vs. UA cornerback Isaiah Rutherford.

Another turnover, this one an interception thrown by de Laura, put the lead in jeopardy. But the Wildcats responded with a takeaway of their own — Jaxen Turner’s first career pick.

Arizona then went 54 yards on six plays. De Laura and Cowing connected again, this time for 6 yards, to make it 24-10 with 28 seconds left in the half.

