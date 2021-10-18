Arizona-USC kickoff time, TV network set for Oct. 30 in Los Angeles

Arizona is set to have yet another game on the ESPN family of networks.
The UA's road contest against USC in Los Angeles on Oct. 30 is set for 4 p.m. on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. Following the Wildcats' home matchup with Washington on Friday, next week's game will mark the fifth time this season Arizona has played a game on ESPN, although the USC game will be the first with a kickoff earlier than 7:30 p.m.
Here's a look at how the Oct. 30 slate is constructed for the Pac-12:
Washington State at Arizona State, noon, FS1
Arizona at USC, 4 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Oregon State at Cal, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Washington at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Colorado at Oregon, TBD
UCLA at Utah, TBD
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Justin Spears
Sports producer
Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.