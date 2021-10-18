 Skip to main content
Arizona-USC kickoff time, TV network set for Oct. 30 in Los Angeles

University of Arizona vs USC

Arizona wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham (11) beats USC safety Greg Johnson (9) and hauls in the bomb for a Wildcat touchdown in the third quarter of their Pac 12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 14, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona is set to have yet another game on the ESPN family of networks. 

The UA's road contest against USC in Los Angeles on Oct. 30 is set for 4 p.m. on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. Following the Wildcats' home matchup with Washington on Friday, next week's game will mark the fifth time this season Arizona has played a game on ESPN, although the USC game will be the first with a kickoff earlier than 7:30 p.m. 

Here's a look at how the Oct. 30 slate is constructed for the Pac-12: 

Washington State at Arizona State, noon, FS1

Arizona at USC, 4 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Oregon State at Cal, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Washington at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., FS1 

Colorado at Oregon, TBD

UCLA at Utah, TBD

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football.

