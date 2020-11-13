Arizona-USC storylines: On Pandy’s latest move, Wolma’s annual plea and a preponderance of pressure

Your relationship with Kevin Doyle’s high school coaches led him to come here. He was highly recruited and committed to Michigan at one point. Why hasn’t he developed here?

A: “Kevin’s got real arm talent. He came in as a freshman, and we had Khalil (Tate) here. He went into the next year, and he had a little arm issue and actually missed camp. No fault of his own. Then, once you’re in the fray, it’s hard to change direction. Then we come to this year and spring ball. You know what happens. Which is misfortunate. That was gonna be a big spring for a couple guys. I’m sure every program in the country has guys like that. He’s just working his way up through all those deals.”

Like Grant last year, Will Plummer enrolled early. He didn’t get the full spring either. Where’s his development at this point?