Arizona-USC storylines: On Trevon Mason’s grit, matching up with Drake London and the need for big plays

London, a 6-foot-5-inch junior, ranks second nationally with 79 receptions and 1,002 yards. His catches are the most ever by an FBS player through seven games. He has five games with 10 or more receptions and six with at least 130 receiving yards.

“What I can tell you is that you have to know where he is on every play,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said. “You have to account for him on every play. How we account for him will be different. Obviously, we'll have our strategy there.

“Everybody goes into the game and wants to account for him. And yet, I think he still had 15 for 178 last week. (London had 15 catches for 171 yards at Notre Dame).

“He's going to catch contested balls. You're gonna have to play through him and play physical with him. We've got to be able to come up with ways to minimize his impact on the game the best we can.”

Good luck with that. London is the master of the contested catch. He has had 28 contested targets this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He has made the reception 19 times.

The Wildcats rank 13th nationally in pass defense, allowing 176.4 yards per game. But that number has been on the rise lately. Arizona has surrendered 232.5 yards per game over the past two weeks and has been especially susceptible to big plays.