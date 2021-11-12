Arizona-Utah storylines: On Josh McCauley's midgame move, senior class buy-in, RB rotation

“I went all over the place,” McCauley said, proving he could be just as versatile off the field as on it.

LB Anthony Pandy reflects on UA career that’s coming to a close

Anthony Pandy got a sneak preview of what his post-Arizona life will be like late in the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Cal. The senior linebacker wasn’t on the field for three of the final four snaps because the Wildcats were in their nickel package.

“I was just watching from the sideline like, ‘Damn, look at my boys make plays,’ ” Pandy said. “I was so excited.”

For most of the past five seasons, Pandy has been the one making the plays. That run is about to come to an end.

Pandy is one of about 30 players who likely will be playing their final home game Saturday against Utah. Pandy is among those for whom Saturday is definitively the home finale; he’s a fifth-year “super senior” who’s out of eligibility.

Like several others in his class, Pandy has played for multiple coaches and endured difficult times. Asked to reflect on the past five season, Pandy paused.