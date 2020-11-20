Arizona-Washington storylines: On Rourke Freeburg’s emergence, Gary Brightwell’s production and critical fourth downs

In his first outing as the lead back following the graduation of J.J. Taylor, Brightwell registered a career-high 24 touches. The senior rushed for 112 yards and had 132 from scrimmage.

The drive Wiley was referring to happened in the second quarter. It began with Brightwell’s 34-yard rush. He caught a pass for 15 yards on third-and-15. Then he rushed for 10 yards and another first down.

“I’ve been talking about Gary Brightwell since we started practice,” UA coach Kevin Sumlin said. “He’s had a great fall practice. Coach (AJ) Steward talks to the running backs about the extra 2 yards. ... He’s got top-end speed but also can move the pile, and we’re going to need him to do that.”

Brightwell, who rushed for 915 yards the past two seasons as Taylor’s primary backup, has emerged as one of the top backs in the Pac-12. He’s built similarly to one of his competitors for that distinction, Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson, who enjoyed great success against Washington last week.

Jefferson, who’s listed at 5-10, 217 pounds, carried 23 times for 133 yards and a touchdown against the normally stout Huskies defense. Brightwell is listed at 6-0, 218.