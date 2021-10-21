Arizona-Washington storylines: On Will Plummer's breathing, Jalen John's contributions, midseason MVPs

Plummer said he’s been “a little bit too antsy in the pocket” at times. He felt as if he found the right tempo on the last drive against Colorado. Arizona reached the 20-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

Plummer, who appeared in three games as a true freshman last year, is still adjusting to the college game. It’s taken him a while to realize he doesn’t have to play hero ball to move the offense. It’s a departure from Gilbert High School, where Plummer sometimes was a one-man show.

UA coach Jedd Fisch said Plummer is still in the process of “recognizing you don't have to throw 65 yards to hit on a 55-yard pass. You don't have to feel like everything has to be the hardest throw, the toughest throw, the greatest throw. ... Not everything has to be done in fast-forward.”

Plummer just needs to take it one breath at a time.

Midseason winners include Stanley Berryhill, Christian Roland-Wallace

Arizona has fallen well short of achieving its team goals halfway through the 2021 season. The Wildcats are 0-6 and have been unable to end the nation’s longest losing streak.