Arizona-Wazzu storylines: On Michael Wiley’s persistence, a rising receiver and new helmet stickers

The Star’s Michael Lev presents five storylines of interest as the Arizona Wildcats face Washington State on Friday night in Pullman. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Tucson time. The game will air on Pac-12 Arizona:

‘Just playing my part’: RB Michael Wiley willing to do whatever he can to help Wildcats

Michael Wiley began the 2021 season as Arizona’s starting tailback. He received that assignment in each of the first three games.

But nothing in football is permanent. Wiley lost the ball against NAU and his starting job along with it. He played a secondary role, then a lesser one.

Lately? Wiley has played a critical part for the Wildcats. He scored the winning touchdown in the game that ended the program’s losing streak. He scored again the following week. And that 2-point play that could have tied the score against Utah? If it had worked, Wiley would have been the hero.

“We've always preached wanting to have guys that are great competitors,” UA offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said amid preparations for Friday’s game at Washington. State. “And a great competitor, even if their reps are reduced at a certain point in time, they keep competing.