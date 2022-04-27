Arizona wide receiver Jalen Johnson to transfer

Jalen Johnson is transferring, a presumed casualty of the Arizona Wildcats' sudden and impressive depth at wide receiver.

In a lengthy social media post, Johnson — a rising junior from Corona, California — thanked former coaches Kevin Sumlin and Taylor Mazzone and praised God for giving him a chance in Tucson.

"After giving 110% effort in each Spring Camp, I now understand that it is God's plan for me to continue my journey elsewhere in order to realize my dreams," he wrote. "Thank you to every professor, tutor, trainer, equipment manager, team personnel (and) coaching stfaf member for your support. Finally, to my Wildcat Brothers, never stop believing in yourself (and) keep fighting!"

Johnson played in nine games last season, catching four passes for 37 yards. He appeared in 10 games as a true freshman in 2019, catching seven balls for 79 yards and a score. He did not see the field during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

The Wildcats have plenty of talent in the wide receivers' room, led by newcomer Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing and returner Dorian Singer. Standout Jamarye Joiner is returning from a foot injury, and Ma'jon Wright will be eligible in 2022 after not playing last season.

