Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner out indefinitely with foot injury

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner is out indefinitely with an injured left foot. The redshirt sophomore was spotted in a walking boot during Arizona's first day of spring practice on Monday.

"We'll see what happens, he has a foot injury," Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin said after UA's practice.

Kevin Sumlin says Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner has a foot injury. pic.twitter.com/X0aDL6PZdK — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020

Joiner is believed to have suffered a Jones fracture, which is a break between the base of the foot and the fifth metatarsal. This causes pain in the middle and outside part of the foot, and could take anywhere from six to 12 weeks to fully recover.

In 2019, Joiner converted from quarterback to wide receiver and emerged as the top pass-catcher for the Wildcats with 34 receptions for 552 yards and five touchdowns, including a 140-yard and two-touchdown performance in the season finale against Arizona State.

The Wildcats will continue spring practice leading up to the spring game on Saturday, April 4 at 5 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

