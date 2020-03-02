You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner out indefinitely with foot injury

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner out indefinitely with foot injury

Jamarye Joiner, (10), receiver, eyes the ball for a catch during a practice at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center on July 30, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner is out indefinitely with an injured left foot. The redshirt sophomore was spotted in a walking boot during Arizona's first day of spring practice on Monday. 

"We'll see what happens, he has a foot injury," Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin said after UA's practice. 

Joiner is believed to have suffered a Jones fracture, which is a break between the base of the foot and the fifth metatarsal. This causes pain in the middle and outside part of the foot, and could take anywhere from six to 12 weeks to fully recover.

In 2019, Joiner converted from quarterback to wide receiver and emerged as the top pass-catcher for the Wildcats with 34 receptions for 552 yards and five touchdowns, including a 140-yard and two-touchdown performance in the season finale against Arizona State.

The Wildcats will continue spring practice leading up to the spring game on Saturday, April 4 at 5 p.m. at Arizona Stadium. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News