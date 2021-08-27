Arizona Wildcats 2021 schedule breakdown: Full slate is filled with challenges

What to expect: Boulder is an outlier — the one Pac-12 precinct aside from Tucson where the Wildcats consistently win. They’ve won four straight times on the road against the Buffaloes. In fact, their 35-30 triumph there on Oct. 5, 2019, was the last game they won, period. For the veterans who are still around, that should provide a shot of confidence. Of course, Khalil Tate — Colorado’s tormentor — is no longer around to save the day.

Player to watch: RB Jarek Broussard. The fourth-year back will be the focal point of the UA defense after he torched the Wildcats for 301 yards as part of a breakout campaign that culminated in Broussard being named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

All time: Colorado’s 24-13 win last year snapped a three-game UA winning streak in the series. The Buffs hold a 15-8 edge all time, but it’s been almost all Wildcats (7-3) since CU joined the Pac-12.

WASHINGTON

When: Oct. 22 (Friday), 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Stadium

TV: ESPN2