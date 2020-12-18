Arizona Wildcats add 3-star OLB Kevon Garcia to 2021 signing class

Nearing the close of the early signing period, the Arizona Wildcats added one more player to their 2021 class.
Houston outside linebacker Kevon Garcia on Friday became the 16th player to sign a letter of intent with the UA.
🏈 Kevon Garcia (OLB)🏫 Dekaney High School📍 Houston, Texas#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/VRkzcTKnKQ— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 19, 2020
Garcia is listed at 6-2, 225 pounds. 247Sports rated him as a three-star prospect as a weak-side defensive end.
Garcia is the fourth linebacker and 11th defensive player to join the UA program this week.
