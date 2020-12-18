 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats add 3-star OLB Kevon Garcia to 2021 signing class
editor's pick

Cats finish the early signing period with 16 players, despite not having a head coach in place

University of Arizona vs Arizona State

Arizona's linemen run through their pre-game drills in front of the empty east stands as the team gets ready to go against Arizona State at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., December 11, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Nearing the close of the early signing period, the Arizona Wildcats added one more player to their 2021 class.

Houston outside linebacker Kevon Garcia on Friday became the 16th player to sign a letter of intent with the UA.

Garcia is listed at 6-2, 225 pounds. 247Sports rated him as a three-star prospect as a weak-side defensive end.

Garcia is the fourth linebacker and 11th defensive player to join the UA program this week.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

