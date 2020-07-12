Arizona Wildcats add another defensive commit in 3-star athlete Logan Kraut

The Arizona Wildcats continue to fortify their defense for whenever football comes back.
The UA picked up another verbal commitment Sunday, this one coming from three-star athlete Logan Kraut of Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa, California. A two-way player for now, Kraut told 247Sports that “most schools” are recruiting him to play a “safety/linebacker hybrid.” He is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds.
That fits Arizona’s team-building model for 2021. Ten of the Wildcats’ 14 commitments are projected to play defense, including seven ticketed for linebacker or safety. The UA lacks depth at those positions and could lose its entire starting linebacking corps depending on how the 2020 season plays out.
Kraut holds 12 known offers, although Arizona is the only one he has from a Power Five school. Others on the list include Air Force, Army, Fresno State and UNLV.
247Sports ranks Kraut as the No. 131 athlete in the ’21 class and the 163rd-best player in California.
Here are Kraut's junior-season highlights:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!