Arizona Wildcats add another QB, receive commitment from prep prospect Brayden Zermeno

The Arizona Wildcats’ quarterback room continues to expand.

The UA added another QB on Saturday, receiving a commitment from Los Angeles product Brayden Zermeno.

Zermeno is from Loyola High School in L.A. He had been committed to Princeton. He received a three-star rating from 247Sports, a two-star rating from Rivals. Both recruiting sites list him at 6-foot-4.

Earlier Saturday, Arizona received a commitment from South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud.

It is believed that Zermeno is joining the UA program as a preferred walk-on.

Zermeno held 11 offers, although only two were from FBS schools: Maryland and San Diego State.

Zermeno did not play last season because of pandemic restrictions in California. As a junior, he completed 147 of 263 passes (55.9%) for 1,633 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games. He also rushed for 322 yards and two scores.

