Arizona Wildcats add another to 2021 class, sign 3-star athlete James Bohls
editor's pick

Bohls likely completes UA haul for early signing period; new staff can add 13 players

James Bohls

San Clemente two-way star James Bohls committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. 

 (James Bohls / Twitter)

Arizona has added a 15th player to its 2021 signing class.

James Bohls of San Clemente, California, officially became a Wildcat on Thursday morning.

The three-star athlete joins 14 prospects who signed their national letters of intent Wednesday. The early signing period runs through Friday.

What position Bohls (6-2, 210) ends up playing isn’t completely clear. Arizona is listing him as a nickel/”Sam” linebacker, which is the position Rourke Freeburg played this season. It’s basically a hybrid role that requires the ability to play in space.

But if Paul Rhoads isn’t retained as defensive coordinator as part of the new coaching staff, that position might not exist.

Bohls primarily played running back in high school. He rushed for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore and junior.

Here are Bohls’ high school highlights:

Barring a surprise, Arizona likely is set at 15 players for the early signing period. The new staff will be able to add 13 more from high school, junior college and/or the NCAA transfer portal.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

