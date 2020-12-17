Arizona Wildcats add another to 2021 class, sign 3-star athlete James Bohls

Arizona has added a 15th player to its 2021 signing class.
James Bohls of San Clemente, California, officially became a Wildcat on Thursday morning.
🏈 James Bohls (N/S)🏫 San Clemente High School📍 San Clemente, Calif.#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/pJND9ySFdt— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 17, 2020
The three-star athlete joins 14 prospects who signed their national letters of intent Wednesday. The early signing period runs through Friday.
What position Bohls (6-2, 210) ends up playing isn’t completely clear. Arizona is listing him as a nickel/”Sam” linebacker, which is the position Rourke Freeburg played this season. It’s basically a hybrid role that requires the ability to play in space.
But if Paul Rhoads isn’t retained as defensive coordinator as part of the new coaching staff, that position might not exist.
Bohls primarily played running back in high school. He rushed for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore and junior.
Here are Bohls’ high school highlights:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: James Bohls #BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/lc2yETPSAL— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 17, 2020
Barring a surprise, Arizona likely is set at 15 players for the early signing period. The new staff will be able to add 13 more from high school, junior college and/or the NCAA transfer portal.
