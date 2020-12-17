Arizona Wildcats add another to 2021 class, sign 3-star athlete James Bohls

Arizona has added a 15th player to its 2021 signing class.

James Bohls of San Clemente, California, officially became a Wildcat on Thursday morning.

The three-star athlete joins 14 prospects who signed their national letters of intent Wednesday. The early signing period runs through Friday.

What position Bohls (6-2, 210) ends up playing isn’t completely clear. Arizona is listing him as a nickel/”Sam” linebacker, which is the position Rourke Freeburg played this season. It’s basically a hybrid role that requires the ability to play in space.

But if Paul Rhoads isn’t retained as defensive coordinator as part of the new coaching staff, that position might not exist.