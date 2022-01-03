Arizona Wildcats add ex-Michigan LB Anthony Solomon through transfer portal

The Arizona Wildcats landed a two-fer at linebacker on Monday, when former Michigan Wolverine Anthony Solomon announced on Instagram his decision to transfer to the UA.

Solomon, a junior, joined former USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols as linebackers to pledge to the Wildcats on Monday — third overall player along with ex-UTEP wide receiver and Phoenix-area native Jacob Cowing.

Solomon, a 6-foot-1-inch, 215-pound linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to the Wildcats the same day he entered the transfer portal. He's the second St. Thomas Aquinas High School product to join Arizona since the hiring of head coach Jedd Fisch; safety Isaiah Taylor, the son of former NFL linebacker Jason Taylor, just finished his first season with the Wildcats in 2021.

In 23 games over three seasons at Michigan, Solomon totaled six tackles, mostly as a special teams contributor.