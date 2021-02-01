Arizona Wildcats add Gilbert linebacker-safety hybrid Ammon Allen for 2021

The in-state additions on the recruiting trail continue to add up for the Arizona Wildcats after Gilbert Highland High School outside linebacker-safety hybrid Ammon Allen committed to the UA's 2021 recruiting class Monday afternoon.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 202-pound Allen selected the Wildcats over Air Force, Army, Navy and Eastern Michigan.
Allen is the second high school prospect in Arizona's '21 to have in-state ties along with Canyon del Oro running back Stevie Rocker. The Wildcats have five transfers joining the program that are also from Arizona: edge rusher Jason Harris (Colorado), quarterback Gunner Cruz (Washington State), running back Drake Anderson (Northwestern), offensive tackle Davis DiVall (Baylor) and safety Gunner Maldonado (Northwestern).
“The new coaching staff there is amazing,” Allen told Sports360AZ. “I think they’re going to do great things in the next little bit, especially with (defensive coordinator Don Brown)."
At Highland, Allen recorded 182 tackles and six interceptions, and received the National Football Foundation's Mike Haynes Award for the top defensive back in Arizona.
When he arrives at the UA, Allen is expected to play the "Viper" linebacker position in Brown's defense at the UA, which also has safety duties. Other members of Arizona's '21 recruiting class expected to compete for Viper snaps: New Orleans' Kolbe Cage, Texas' Jackson Bailey and Northern California's Logan Kraut.
The Wildcats have 28 players either signed or committed to their '21 recruiting class.
National Signing Day is on Wednesday.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports