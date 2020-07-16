Arizona Wildcats add juco DB Isaiah Mays for 2020 season

Isaiah Mays became the last addition to the Arizona Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class on Thursday, when the junior-college cornerback signed to the UA over Hawaii.
Welcome to the Family! 🐻⬇️ 🅰️ #BuildingTheA | #BlockA20 pic.twitter.com/0nGWkv1RMX— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) July 16, 2020
The 6-foot-1-inch, 177-pound Mays is a Berkeley, California native, but recently played at City College of San Francisco.
Mays is the 25th signee and the third defensive back in Arizona's 2020 recruiting class, joining three-star Los Angeles-area cornerback Khary Crump Jr. and Texas cornerback Edric Whitley.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!