Arizona Wildcats add juco DB Isaiah Mays for 2020 season

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo USE ME

Isaiah Mays became the last addition to the Arizona Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class on Thursday, when the junior-college cornerback signed to the UA over Hawaii.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 177-pound Mays is a Berkeley, California native, but recently played at City College of San Francisco. 

Mays is the 25th signee and the third defensive back in Arizona's 2020 recruiting class, joining three-star Los Angeles-area cornerback Khary Crump Jr. and Texas cornerback Edric Whitley. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

