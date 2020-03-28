Arizona Wildcats add JuCo lineman Sam Langi for 2020

The Arizona Wildcats add another piece to its 2020 football recruiting class.
On Saturday, junior-college transfer offensive lineman Sam Langi announced his commitment to the UA on Twitter.
I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arizona! I’d like to thank the Arizona football staff for this opportunity and everyone that has guided and supported me throughout this recruiting process! @CSM_Football @coachTcsm @CoachDeVan @TaylorMazzone1 pic.twitter.com/dcm17yRHzV— Sam Langi 🇹🇴 (@sam_langi65) March 28, 2020
The 6-foot-5-inch, 315-pound Langi is a South San Francisco native and played right guard at College of San Mateo over the last two seasons, and became a first-team selection to the California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America team.
Langi is the fifth offensive lineman to join Arizona's 2020 recruiting class, joining three-star Missouri center Josh Baker, three-star Florida offensive tackle Woody Jean, three-star Canadian guard Leif Magnuson and Grand Valley State transfer Matthew Stefanski.
Langi's commitment now has the Wildcats at 22 players for the 2020 recruiting class.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
