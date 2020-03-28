You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats add JuCo lineman Sam Langi for 2020

The Arizona Wildcats add another piece to its 2020 football recruiting class. 

On Saturday, junior-college transfer offensive lineman Sam Langi announced his commitment to the UA on Twitter. 

The 6-foot-5-inch, 315-pound Langi is a South San Francisco native and played right guard at College of San Mateo over the last two seasons, and became a first-team selection to the California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America team. 

Langi is the fifth offensive lineman to join Arizona's 2020 recruiting class, joining three-star Missouri center Josh Baker, three-star Florida offensive tackle Woody Jean, three-star Canadian guard Leif Magnuson and Grand Valley State transfer Matthew Stefanski.

Langi's commitment now has the Wildcats at 22 players for the 2020 recruiting class. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

