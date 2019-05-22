NEW Arizona Wildcats football logo UA

Just as summer approaches, Arizona filled another position in the recruiting department. 

Lauren Vossler, who recently graduated from the UA in 2019, was officially named the new coordinator of on-campus recruiting Wednesday morning. Vossler replaces former UA coordinator of on-campus recruiting Christina DeRuyter, who accepted a similar role at Texas Tech. 

Vossler becomes the latest addition to Arizona's recruiting staff. In April, Cody Moore was hired as senior director of recruiting and high school relations after his predecessor Andy Vaughn left for a similar position at Miami.

