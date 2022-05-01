Arizona Wildcats add Long Beach OL Wendell Moe to 2022 recruiting class

The Arizona Wildcats made one more room for a scholarship player in their 2022 recruiting class, after three-star Los Angeles-area offensive lineman Wendell Moe committed to the UA Saturday night.

Moe, a 6-foot-3-inch, 330-pound guard, was previously committed to Morgan State, but the Long Beach Polytechnic High School star received the UA offer late, which is his first Power 5 offer.

In Moe's last season at Long Beach Poly, he helped the Jackrabbits win their first CIF Southern Section championship since the 2012 season; Long Beach Poly finished 11-4 in 2021.

The renowned Long Beach Poly football program has produced a plethora of NFL and Division I college football players, including DeSean Jackson, Willie McGinist, Jurrell Casey, Juju Smith-Schuster, Jayon Brown and newly drafted Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral.

Moe is the latest addition from a high-level L.A.-area high school to Arizona's 2022 recruiting class, which ranks 25th nationally on 247Sports.com's ranking services.

Moe joins five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (Servite), four-star running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke (St. John Bosco), four-star tight end Keyan Burnett (Servite), three-star quarterback Noah Fifita (Servite), three-star linebacker Jacob Manu and three-star edge rusher Taitai Uiagalelei (Mater Dei).

Other Southern California standouts include four-star cornerback Ephesians Prysock, four-star linebacker Sterling Lane II, three-star wide receivers Kevin Green and A.J. Jones, three-star defensive end Isaiah Ward and three-star cornerback Tacario Davis.

Moe is the fourth offensive lineman Arizona will bring in for 2022, along with freshman standout Jonah Savaiinaea, who earned starting reps in spring ball, Chandler Hamilton's Grayson Stovall and Utah native Jacob Reece.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.