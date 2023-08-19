The Arizona Wildcats will have military-themed alternate uniforms in 2023, the program announced Saturday morning.
The uniform: navy blue jersey with digital gray camouflage shoulders and numbering, and gray pants. Arizona's military and veteran appreciation game is scheduled for Nov. 18 against Utah.
Debuting this Fall 🇺🇸Honoring those who have and continue to serve our country with a special edition Military Appreciation uniform. pic.twitter.com/3AlTwWMk9L— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) August 19, 2023
It's the fourth time Arizona has worn military-inspired uniforms since 2016. In the last two seasons, Arizona wore "Dress Whites" uniforms with a white base and navy blue shoulders, red digital camouflage numbers, a "355th Fighter Wing" patch and a Davis-Monthan Air Force Base decal on the back of the helmet.
The Wildcats also wore "Battle Gray" jerseys and pants with navy blue lettering, along with Davis-Monthan helmets decals, against Colorado in 2020.
In 2016, the Wildcats donned gray and navy blue USS Arizona-inspired uniforms, and the helmet featured the UA logo from 1941, the year of the Pearl Harbor attacks. Arizona wore the uniforms to honor the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
Arizona kicks off the season against Northern Arizona on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
