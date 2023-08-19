The Arizona Wildcats will have military-themed alternate uniforms in 2023, the program announced Saturday morning.

The uniform: navy blue jersey with digital gray camouflage shoulders and numbering, and gray pants. Arizona's military and veteran appreciation game is scheduled for Nov. 18 against Utah.

Debuting this Fall 🇺🇸Honoring those who have and continue to serve our country with a special edition Military Appreciation uniform. pic.twitter.com/3AlTwWMk9L — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) August 19, 2023

It's the fourth time Arizona has worn military-inspired uniforms since 2016. In the last two seasons, Arizona wore "Dress Whites" uniforms with a white base and navy blue shoulders, red digital camouflage numbers, a "355th Fighter Wing" patch and a Davis-Monthan Air Force Base decal on the back of the helmet.

The Wildcats also wore "Battle Gray" jerseys and pants with navy blue lettering, along with Davis-Monthan helmets decals, against Colorado in 2020.

In 2016, the Wildcats donned gray and navy blue USS Arizona-inspired uniforms, and the helmet featured the UA logo from 1941, the year of the Pearl Harbor attacks. Arizona wore the uniforms to honor the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.