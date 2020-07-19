Arizona Wildcats add New Mexico State DL Roy Lopez for 2020

Arizona added much-needed depth to its defensive line on Sunday, when New Mexico State graduate transfer Roy Lopez signed with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 310-pound defensive tackle, who entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Monday, registered 137 tackles and eight sacks in four seasons with the Aggies. Lopez already has experience playing at Arizona Stadium from when New Mexico State outlasted Utah State 26-20 in overtime to win the 2017 Arizona Bowl.
The Gilbert Mesquite High School product only played in four games in 2019 after sustaining a leg injury against Washington State, preserving another year of eligibility.
Lopez's father, Roy Lopez Sr., formerly coached at Sunnyside High School for three seasons. Before moving to Tucson, the older Lopez was Tempe Marcos de Niza High School's football coach for a decade, winning a total of 88 games.
The younger Lopez should compete for significant playing time under UA's first-year defensive line coach Stan Eggen, who's coached against Lopez during his time with the New Mexico Lobos. Returning interior defensive linemen for UA include Trevon Mason, Myles Tapusoa and Mykee Irving.
The Wildcats also added New Mexico grad transfer Aaron Blackwell, Southern California defensive tackle Dion "Tank" Wilson and Chicago native Shontrail Key to its 2020 recruiting class.
Arizona has signed 26 newcomers for the '20 season.
