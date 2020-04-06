Arizona Wildcats add offensive lineman Anthony Patt to 2020 recruiting class

Patt does not have a profile in the 247Sports or Rivals databases. But he fits the profile of what Arizona has been pursuing in recruiting. He’s listed at 6-5, 270 pounds on MaxPreps and has room for growth as a player after moving to the offensive line relatively late in his high school career.

Patt’s commitment comes a little over a week after Arizona landed junior-college offensive lineman Sam Langi. The Wildcats now have five scholarship offensive linemen in their ’20 class, plus transfer Matthew Stefanski, who’s coming as a preferred walk-on.

Offensive line depth is one of the areas Kevin Sumlin and his staff have been working hard to address in recent recruiting classes. Arizona now is projected to have 15 scholarship offensive linemen on its 2020 roster.

When the bulk of the ’20 class arrives on campus remains to be seen. Like other schools across the country, the UA has shifted to exclusively online classes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The crisis also could delay or shorten the upcoming college football season.

Arizona conducted four practices in early March before all spring sports were shut down.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

