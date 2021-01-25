Arizona Wildcats add transfer LB Treshaun Hayward, the 2019 MAC Defensive Player of the Year

The Arizona Wildcats have secured another big-time transfer at a position of need.

Western Michigan linebacker Treshaun Hayward – the 2019 Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year – is transferring to Arizona, he tweeted Monday.

Hayward, who’s listed at 6-1, 235 pounds, was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year and a Sporting News second-team All-American in the last full season played by Western Michigan. He compiled 142 tackles, including 10.5 stops for losses, for the Broncos that season.

This past season, Hayward accumulated 50 tackles, including 3.5 TFLs, in five games. For his career, Hayward has 229 stops, including 16 TFLs, in 39 appearances.

Hayward was a fourth-year senior last year but will be taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all players by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic. He's coming to Arizona as a graduate transfer.