Arizona Wildcats add transfer linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. via New Mexico State
The Arizona Wildcats continue to bring in-state products back home.

The UA received a commitment Wednesday from linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr., who recorded 90 tackles at New Mexico State in 2019.

Hodge attended Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, where he also played running back. He then spent the 2017 and ’18 seasons at Glendale Community College. He had 57 tackles, including 10 stops for losses, and four interceptions for GCC in 2018.

Hodge had 10 TFLs, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception for the Aggies in ’19. NMSU didn’t play football last year because of the pandemic.

Hodge, who’s listed at 6-0, 235, will play either linebacker or “Viper” in Don Brown’s defensive scheme. Hodge is joining the team as a preferred walk-on.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

