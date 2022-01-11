Arizona Wildcats add UCLA defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea via transfer portal

The Arizona Wildcats are continuing to overhaul their 2022 football roster, this time reaching into the transfer portal to snag a defensive lineman.

UCLA freshman Tiaoalii Savea announced Monday night that he's transferring to the Wildcats after one season with the Bruins. Savea, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, was recruited by and played for now-UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen at UCLA.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman was the 31st-ranked defensive lineman in his class and the highest ranked defensive recruit in the Bruins' 2021 class. Savea appeared in 10 games during the 2021 season for UCLA and finished his freshman year with seven tackles and one quarterback hurry.

Savea was a highly sought-after recruit prior to joining UCLA, having offers from 25 different Power 5 schools including LSU, Miami, Michigan, USC and Florida State, among others.

He's the fourth defensive transfer to join the Wildcats this offseason, joining ex-USC linebacker Hunter Echols, ex-Michigan LB Anthony Solomon and former UCLA teammate DJ Warnell.

