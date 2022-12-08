Arizona Wildcats add UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa through the transfer portal

Arizona's first addition in the transfer portal is a player familiar with Wildcats defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.

Tyler Manoa, a 6-foot-4-inch, 300-pound defensive lineman from UCLA, announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that he's joining the Wildcats in 2023 as a graduate transfer.

Manoa was recruited to UCLA in 2018 when Nansen was an assistant at USC, but the two worked together during the '20 and '21 seasons, when Nansen was the Bruins' defensive line coach. Manoa recorded 53 tackles and four pass deflections during his five-year career at UCLA.

Manoa will take over a veteran presence on Arizona's defensive line, after the transfer portal departures of Kyon Barrs and Paris Shand, along with edge rushers Jalen Harris and Hunter Echols graduating. Notable freshmen returning for 2023 include Tai'ta'i Uiagalelei, Jacob Rich Kongaika, Sterling "Deuce" Lane and Russell "Deuce" Davis, among others.