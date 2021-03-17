Arizona Wildcats add UNLV transfer TE, Phoenix-area native Alex Lines to 2021 roster

Increasing the tight end's role in Arizona's offense was one of many promises on Jedd Fisch's checklist when he accepted the head coaching job, which was evident after hiring a full-time tight ends coach, Jordan Paopao, and allowing program icon Rob Gronkowski to coach in the UA's spring game.

The Wildcats added to their depth at tight end by signing UNLV transfer — and Phoenix-area native, but born a Tucsonan — Alex Lines to the 2021 roster, Fisch confirmed following the UA's Pro Day at Arizona Stadium on Wednesday.

Lines, a 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound former three-star prospect, played his freshman season with the Rebels and reunites with his position coach in Paopao, who recently coached at UNLV.

In his high school-playing days, Lines attended Queen Creek American Leadership Academy before transferring to Gilbert Higley, where he was teammates with UA edge rusher Jason Harris, who transferred from Colorado to Arizona following the hire of Fisch. Arizona walk-on offensive lineman Darrell Branch was also a part of Higley's 2019 squad.

As a member of the 2020 recruiting class, Lines signed with UNLV over Iowa State, Boise State, BYU, Memphis, Oregon State and Louisville, among others.