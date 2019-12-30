You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats' all-decade football team

There were a number of things that went right for the Arizona Wildcats in the 2010's. And there were certainly several issues that went wrong for the UA this past decade. 

Between Mike Stoops — and Tim Kish, Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin, they took Arizona to six bowl games and won three including two New Mexico Bowls, a Pac-12 South Championship in 2014 and a 63-64 record. 

This past decade has been eventful for the Wildcats for better or worse, but it's also brought in players who etched their names in program history. Here is the Star's all-decade UA football team from the 2010's. 

Offense

QB, Nick Foles

Arizona quarterback Nick Foles against Stanford at UA Stadium on Oct.17, 2009.

Years at Arizona: 2008-2011

Career stats: 938-1404 (66.8%), 10,011 yards*, 67 touchdowns, 33 interceptions

*Most all-time in UA history

RB, Ka'Deem Carey

Arizona running back Ka’Deem Carey (25) leaps over Washington State linebacker Justin Sagote (10) during the first quarter of the Washington State vs. Arizona college football game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

Years at Arizona: 2011-13

Career Stats: 473 rushes, 4,239 yards*, 52 touchdowns (All-American, 2x All-Pac-12 selection, 2013 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year)

*Most in UA history

RB, J.J. Taylor

Arizona State Sun Devils safety Cam Phillips (15) tackles Arizona Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor (21) as he moves the ball up field during a game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 30, 2019.

Years at Arizona: 2016-19

Career stats: 587 rushes, 3,263 yards*, 20 touchdowns (2017 co-Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, 2018 First Team All-Pac-12 selection)

*Fifth-most in UA history

WR, Juron Criner

Arizona's Juron Criner catches a pass in the end zone against UCLA to make it 34-7 in the second quarter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2011, in Tucson, Ariz. Photo by A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Years at Arizona: 2008-11

Career stats: 209 receptions*, 2,859 yards**, 32 touchdowns*** (2010 First Team All-Pac-10 selection)

* Fourth-most in UA history

** Fourth-most in UA history

*** Most in UA history

WR, Austin Hill

Austin Hill snagged a 47-yard Hail Mary pass to give Arizona a wild 49-45 victory over Cal in 2014.

Years at Arizona: 2011-14

Career stats: 147 receptions, 2,280 yards*, 17 touchdowns

* Seventh-most in UA history

WR, Nate Phillips

Arizona wide receiver Nate Phillips (6) gets picked up by members of the crowd rushing the field after Arizona upset Utah in two overtimes in their Pac-12 game at Ariozna Stadium, Saturday Nov. 14, 2015, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Years at Arizona: 2013-16

Career stats: 153 receptions*, 1,946 yards**, 15 touchdowns

* Fifth-most in UA history

** Ninth-most in UA history

OL, Layth Friekh

Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert uses lineman Layth Friekh to demonstrate a technique during the University of Arizona Wildcats football team practice in Arizona Stadium on Aug. 8, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.

Years at Arizona: 2014-18

OL, Cody Creason

Arizona offensive lineman Cody Creason (76) works on his technique about an hour before kickoff against Washington at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Years at Arizona: 2016-19

OL, Colin Baxter

Arizona's Nick Foles take the shotgun snap from center Colin Baxter in the first quarter against Stanford at Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif., Nov. 6, 2010.

Years at Arizona: 2007-10 (2010 Second Team All-Pac-10 selection)

OL, Jacob Alsadek

Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jacob Alsadek (78).

Years at Arizona: 2013-17

OL, Adam Grant

Adam Grant (right) lines up for a hitting drill against Colin Baxter (left) during Arizona's practice.

Years at Arizona: 2007-10 (2010 Second Team All-Pac-10 selection)

Defense

DE, Brooks Reed

University of Arizona's Brooks Reed, right, tackles University of Oregon's LaMichael James, left, in the fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium on November 21, 2009 in Tucson, Ariz.

Years at Arizona: 2007-10

Career stats: 114 tackles, 24 TFL, 17 sacks (2010 First Team All-Pac-10 selection)

DT, P.J. Johnson

Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle PJ Johnson shows off his gold grill during the University of Arizona Wildcats football team practice in Arizona Stadium on Aug. 8, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.

Year at Arizona: 2018

Career stats: 31 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks

DT, Sione Tuihalamaka

University of Arizona defensive lineman Sione Tuihalamaka (91) celebrates over Utah running back Kelvin York (13) after stuffing him for a four-yard loss on third and one in the third quarter of their Pac-12 football game at Arizona Stadium, Oct. 19, 2013, Tucson, Ariz.

Years at Arizona: 2010-13

Career stats: 121 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 7 sacks

DE, Ricky Elmore

Arizona's Ricky Elmore leads his teammates in acknowledging the UA fans after the Wildcats 41-2 win against Toledo Sept. 3, 2010.

Years at Arizona: 2007-10

Career stats: 128 tackles, 33.5 TFL, 25.5 sacks* (2010 First Team All-Pac-10 Selection)

*Second-most in UA history

LB, Scooby Wright

Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright III before an NCAA college football game against UTSA, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Years at Arizona: 2013-15

Career stats: 270 tackles, 43.5 TFL, 17 sacks, 1 interception (2014 All-American, 2014 All-Pac-12 selection, 2014 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year; Won the Lombardi Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award)

LB, Colin Schooler

Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler (7) lets go with a roar after nailing UCLA running back Joshua Kelley (27) in the backfield in the second quarter of their Pac-12 football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 28, 2019.

Years at Arizona: 2017-

Career stats: 313 tackles, 46 TFL, 9 sacks (2017 Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year)

LB, Marquis Flowers

Arizona linebacker Marquis Flowers (2) celebrates a tackle at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the University of Arizona vs. University of Oregon college football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona upset No. 5 Oregon 42-16.

Years at Arizona: 2010-13

Career stats: 273 tackles, 27.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 5 interceptions

DB, Jared Tevis

Arizona safety Jared Tevis (38) runs back his fourth quarter interception against Oklahoma State at Arizona Stadium, Sept. 8, 2012.

Years at Arizona: 2010-13

Career stats: 285 tackles, 15 TFL, 5 sacks, 5 interceptions

DB, Will Parks

Years at Arizona: 2012-15

Career stats: 197 tackles, 21 TFL, 4 interceptions

DB, Tra’Mayne Bondurant

Arizona safety Tra'Mayne Bondurant (21) runs arms flailing in celebration of Arizona's fumble recover late in the fourth quarter of the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington Huskies college football game on Nov. 15, 2014, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 27-26 on Casey Skowron's field goal as time expired.

Years at Arizona: 2011-14

Career stats: 271 tackles, 28.5 TFL, 9 interceptions, 7 sacks, 7 forced fumbles

DB, Trevin Wade

UA cornerback Trevin Wade was selected as one of 35 preseason candidates for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive back.

Years at Arizona: 2008-11

Career stats: 182 tackles, 3.2 TFL, 12 interceptions, 2 touchdowns

Special teams

K, John Bonano

Arizona kicker John Bonano, right, celebrates a second quarter field goal of the University of Arizona vs. Oklahoma State football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012.

Years at Arizona: 2008-11

Career stats: 22/32 FG, 83/84 PAT

P, Drew Riggleman

Arizona punter Drew Riggleman (39) gets his leg loose as the team goes through its pre-game routine before facing UNLV in the season opener at Arizona Stadium, Friday, August 29, 2014, Tucson, Ariz. 

Years at Arizona: 2011-14

Career stats: 184 punts, 8,101 yards (44 yards per kick)

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

