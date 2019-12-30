Arizona Wildcats' all-decade football team

There were a number of things that went right for the Arizona Wildcats in the 2010's. And there were certainly several issues that went wrong for the UA this past decade.
Between Mike Stoops — and Tim Kish, Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin, they took Arizona to six bowl games and won three including two New Mexico Bowls, a Pac-12 South Championship in 2014 and a 63-64 record.
This past decade has been eventful for the Wildcats for better or worse, but it's also brought in players who etched their names in program history. Here is the Star's all-decade UA football team from the 2010's.
Offense
QB, Nick Foles
Years at Arizona: 2008-2011
Career stats: 938-1404 (66.8%), 10,011 yards*, 67 touchdowns, 33 interceptions
*Most all-time in UA history
RB, Ka'Deem Carey
Years at Arizona: 2011-13
Career Stats: 473 rushes, 4,239 yards*, 52 touchdowns (All-American, 2x All-Pac-12 selection, 2013 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year)
*Most in UA history
RB, J.J. Taylor
Years at Arizona: 2016-19
Career stats: 587 rushes, 3,263 yards*, 20 touchdowns (2017 co-Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, 2018 First Team All-Pac-12 selection)
*Fifth-most in UA history
WR, Juron Criner
Years at Arizona: 2008-11
Career stats: 209 receptions*, 2,859 yards**, 32 touchdowns*** (2010 First Team All-Pac-10 selection)
* Fourth-most in UA history
** Fourth-most in UA history
*** Most in UA history
WR, Austin Hill
Years at Arizona: 2011-14
Career stats: 147 receptions, 2,280 yards*, 17 touchdowns
* Seventh-most in UA history
WR, Nate Phillips
Years at Arizona: 2013-16
Career stats: 153 receptions*, 1,946 yards**, 15 touchdowns
* Fifth-most in UA history
** Ninth-most in UA history
OL, Layth Friekh
Years at Arizona: 2014-18
OL, Cody Creason
Years at Arizona: 2016-19
OL, Colin Baxter
Years at Arizona: 2007-10 (2010 Second Team All-Pac-10 selection)
OL, Jacob Alsadek
Years at Arizona: 2013-17
OL, Adam Grant
Years at Arizona: 2007-10 (2010 Second Team All-Pac-10 selection)
Defense
DE, Brooks Reed
Years at Arizona: 2007-10
Career stats: 114 tackles, 24 TFL, 17 sacks (2010 First Team All-Pac-10 selection)
DT, P.J. Johnson
Year at Arizona: 2018
Career stats: 31 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks
DT, Sione Tuihalamaka
Years at Arizona: 2010-13
Career stats: 121 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 7 sacks
DE, Ricky Elmore
Years at Arizona: 2007-10
Career stats: 128 tackles, 33.5 TFL, 25.5 sacks* (2010 First Team All-Pac-10 Selection)
*Second-most in UA history
LB, Scooby Wright
Years at Arizona: 2013-15
Career stats: 270 tackles, 43.5 TFL, 17 sacks, 1 interception (2014 All-American, 2014 All-Pac-12 selection, 2014 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year; Won the Lombardi Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award)
LB, Colin Schooler
Years at Arizona: 2017-
Career stats: 313 tackles, 46 TFL, 9 sacks (2017 Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year)
LB, Marquis Flowers
Years at Arizona: 2010-13
Career stats: 273 tackles, 27.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 5 interceptions
DB, Jared Tevis
Years at Arizona: 2010-13
Career stats: 285 tackles, 15 TFL, 5 sacks, 5 interceptions
DB, Will Parks
Years at Arizona: 2012-15
Career stats: 197 tackles, 21 TFL, 4 interceptions
DB, Tra’Mayne Bondurant
Years at Arizona: 2011-14
Career stats: 271 tackles, 28.5 TFL, 9 interceptions, 7 sacks, 7 forced fumbles
DB, Trevin Wade
Years at Arizona: 2008-11
Career stats: 182 tackles, 3.2 TFL, 12 interceptions, 2 touchdowns
Special teams
K, John Bonano
Years at Arizona: 2008-11
Career stats: 22/32 FG, 83/84 PAT
P, Drew Riggleman
Years at Arizona: 2011-14
Career stats: 184 punts, 8,101 yards (44 yards per kick)
