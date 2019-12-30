Arizona Wildcats' all-decade football team

There were a number of things that went right for the Arizona Wildcats in the 2010's. And there were certainly several issues that went wrong for the UA this past decade.

Between Mike Stoops — and Tim Kish, Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin, they took Arizona to six bowl games and won three including two New Mexico Bowls, a Pac-12 South Championship in 2014 and a 63-64 record.

This past decade has been eventful for the Wildcats for better or worse, but it's also brought in players who etched their names in program history. Here is the Star's all-decade UA football team from the 2010's.

Offense

QB, Nick Foles

Years at Arizona: 2008-2011

Career stats: 938-1404 (66.8%), 10,011 yards*, 67 touchdowns, 33 interceptions

*Most all-time in UA history

RB, Ka'Deem Carey

Years at Arizona: 2011-13

Career Stats: 473 rushes, 4,239 yards*, 52 touchdowns (All-American, 2x All-Pac-12 selection, 2013 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year)