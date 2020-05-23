Arizona Wildcats among finalists to land 3-star LB Moses Oladejo

The Arizona Wildcats have focused their recruiting for 2021 on Louisiana and Texas, but UA still has ties in California. On Friday, Sacramento-area outside linebacker Moses Oladejo trimmed his final list of schools down to eight and UA made the cut, joining Kansas, Fresno State, Sacramento State, Army, Nevada, Wyoming and San Diego State.

Blessed to be in this position! 🖤🙏🏿 (Recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/BHVI00QbK7 — Moses Oladejo (@mosesoladejo10) May 23, 2020

The 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound Oladejo is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, but doesn't have a position ranking on either website's recruiting database.

As a junior at Consumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove, California, Oladejo recorded 84 tackles and five sacks in 14 games.

Here are highlights of Oladejo's junior season in 2019, courtesy of his Hudl account:

