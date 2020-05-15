Arizona Wildcats among finalists to land Baton Rouge DB Tyrell Raby

Three-star cornerback Tyrell Raby narrowed his final recruiting list down to 10 schools and the Arizona Wildcats are included. Raby, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, announced his list of UA, Virginia Tech, Miami, Louisiana Tech, Houston, Purdue, Kansas, UCF and Memphis on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pound Raby, who was offered by UA in April, is rated by Rivals as the 21st-best recruit in Louisiana for the 2021 class. He's also the 49th-best cornerback in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Arizona currently has two commits for 2021: Three-star linebackers Kolbe Cage (New Orleans) and Jackson Bailey (Red Oak, Texas).

Here are highlights of Raby's junior season at Madison Prep Academy, courtesy of his Hudl page:

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

