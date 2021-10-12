Arizona Wildcats announce home-and-home series with Air Force in 2029, '31

Arizona announced a future home-and-home football series with the Air Force Falcons Tuesday morning, with the games scheduled for the 2029 and 2031 seasons.

The first contest will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Sept. 15, with the second one scheduled in Colorado Springs on Sept. 6. Other nonconference games in '29 include a road opener at Hawaii and a home opener against Virginia Tech; the '31 season has home nonconference games against Northern Arizona and Nebraska.

Arizona and Air Force have faced each other nine times and the Falcons have a 6-3 advantage. The last time they played each other was in 1974, when Jim Young was the head coach of the Wildcats and Arizona was a part of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

Here are other nonconference games the Wildcats have scheduled in the future (home games bolded):

2022

Sept. 3: at San Diego State

Sept. 10: Mississippi State

Sept. 17: North Dakota State

2023

Sept. 2: Northern Arizona

Sept. 9: at Mississippi State