Arizona Wildcats announce home-and-home series with Air Force in 2029, '31

Arizona announced a future home-and-home football series with the Air Force Falcons Tuesday morning, with the games scheduled for the 2029 and 2031 seasons.
The first contest will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Sept. 15, with the second one scheduled in Colorado Springs on Sept. 6. Other nonconference games in '29 include a road opener at Hawaii and a home opener against Virginia Tech; the '31 season has home nonconference games against Northern Arizona and Nebraska.
Arizona and Air Force have faced each other nine times and the Falcons have a 6-3 advantage. The last time they played each other was in 1974, when Jim Young was the head coach of the Wildcats and Arizona was a part of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).
Here are other nonconference games the Wildcats have scheduled in the future (home games bolded):
2022
Sept. 3: at San Diego State
Sept. 10: Mississippi State
Sept. 17: North Dakota State
2023
Sept. 2: Northern Arizona
Sept. 9: at Mississippi State
Sept. 16: UTEP
2024
Aug. 31: Northern Arizona
Sept. 14: at Kansas State
2025
Aug. 30: Hawaii
Sept. 6: Weber State
Sept. 13: Kansas State
2026
Sept. 5: Northern Arizona
Sept. 12: at BYU
2027
Sept. 4: at Colorado State
Sept. 11: BYU
Sept. 18: Northern Arizona
2028
Sept. 2: Colorado State
Sept. 16: at Nebraska
2029
Aug. 25: at Hawaii
Sept. 8: Virginia Tech
Sept. 15: Air Force
2030
Aug. 30: at Virginia Tech
Sept. 14: Wyoming
2031
Aug. 30: Northern Arizona
Sept. 6: at Air Force
Sept. 13: Nebraska
2032
Sept. 4: at Alabama
2033
Sept. 3: Alabama
Sept. 17: at Wyoming
