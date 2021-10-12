 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats announce home-and-home series with Air Force in 2029, '31

2016 Arizona Bowl

Air Force players salute the team band as the Falcons celebrate their win against South Alabama in the second Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium, Friday, December 30, 2016, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona announced a future home-and-home football series with the Air Force Falcons Tuesday morning, with the games scheduled for the 2029 and 2031 seasons. 

The first contest will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Sept. 15, with the second one scheduled in Colorado Springs on Sept. 6. Other nonconference games in '29 include a road opener at Hawaii and a home opener against Virginia Tech; the '31 season has home nonconference games against Northern Arizona and Nebraska. 

Arizona and Air Force have faced each other nine times and the Falcons have a 6-3 advantage. The last time they played each other was in 1974, when Jim Young was the head coach of the Wildcats and Arizona was a part of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). 

Here are other nonconference games the Wildcats have scheduled in the future (home games bolded)

2022

Sept. 3: at San Diego State

Sept. 10: Mississippi State

Sept. 17: North Dakota State

2023

Sept. 2: Northern Arizona

Sept. 9: at Mississippi State

Sept. 16: UTEP

2024

Aug. 31: Northern Arizona

Sept. 14: at Kansas State

2025

Aug. 30: Hawaii

Sept. 6: Weber State

Sept. 13: Kansas State

2026

Sept. 5: Northern Arizona

Sept. 12: at BYU

2027

Sept. 4: at Colorado State

Sept. 11: BYU

Sept. 18: Northern Arizona

2028

Sept. 2: Colorado State

Sept. 16: at Nebraska

2029

Aug. 25: at Hawaii

Sept. 8: Virginia Tech

Sept. 15: Air Force

2030

Aug. 30: at Virginia Tech

Sept. 14: Wyoming

2031

Aug. 30: Northern Arizona

Sept. 6: at Air Force

Sept. 13: Nebraska

2032

Sept. 4: at Alabama

2033

Sept. 3: Alabama

Sept. 17: at Wyoming

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

