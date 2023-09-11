In Arizona's last Pac-12-opening contest, the Wildcats open up conference play on the road against Stanford on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Network, the UA announced Monday morning.

Arizona and Stanford will meet at Stanford Stadium for the final time as conference opponents, before the Wildcats become a Big 12 member and the Cardinal join the ACC in 2024.

The Wildcats and Cardinal previously met in 2019, when Arizona lost 41-31 at Stanford, which resulted in the dismissal of then-defensive coordinator Marcel Yates, who was replaced by current safeties coach Chuck Cecil as the interim defensive coordinator.

Arizona has lost six straight to the Cardinal since 2010. The Wildcats have not beaten Stanford on the road since the 2006 season. Stanford, which entered the season last in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, is 1-1 and recently lost to USC 56-10.