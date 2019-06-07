In less than three hours on Friday, the Arizona Wildcats doubled its 2020 recruiting class with a pair of commits. Three-star offensive linemen Josh Baker and Cedric Melton became the latest additions to the UA recruiting class.
Baker was the first to commit to the Wildcats while Melton, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound offensive tackle from Houston, followed up Friday morning and chose Arizona over Houston, Arkansas State and Colorado State. Baker committed to the UA over Illinois, Kansas, Ball State, Navy and Eastern Michigan among other schools.
#BearDown 🐻⬇️ #BlockA20 @CoachDeVan @CoachSumlin @CoachSpringerST @KLEINCAINFB @footwork_king1 pic.twitter.com/GSQIjOj91g— Cedric Melton (@iamcedricmelton) June 7, 2019
Melton is ranked as the No. 124 offensive tackle nationally for 2020, per 247 Sports. The 6-3, 280-pound Baker from Eureka, Missouri is rated as the 21st-best center in the nation. These commitments follow first-year offensive line coach Kyle DeVan's recruiting trips in the midwest and west coast during the offseason.
Melton and Baker join cornerback Khary Crump and Gilbert High School quarterback Will Plummer as the current commits for Arizona's 2020 recruiting class.