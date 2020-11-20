Arizona Wildcats board plane to Seattle for first road game of Pac-12-only season

When the Arizona Wildcats boarded a plane Friday afternoon for its game against Washington on Saturday, the UA officially became one step ahead of its previously scheduled road game at Utah two weeks ago, which was canceled after the Utes failed to meet the minimum requirement of scholarship players.
Arizona was just two hours from its flight to Salt Lake City when the coaches were informed the game was called off. With the Wildcats wheels up to Seattle, it's one colossal step closer to Saturday's game.
Unfortunately, not every Pac-12 football game will be played this weekend. Washington State-Stanford was called off after the Cougars, similarly to Utah two weeks ago, didn't have at least 53 scholarship players available for Saturday, after multiple Cougars tested positive for COVID-19 including quarterback Jayden de Laura. Arizona State is close to finishing its two-week quarantine following the team's recent outbreak, which forced the Sun Devils to cancel last week's game against Cal and Saturday's contest against Colorado.
Arizona-Washington is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday and will be televised on Fox.
