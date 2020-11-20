Arizona Wildcats board plane to Seattle for first road game of Pac-12-only season

When the Arizona Wildcats boarded a plane Friday afternoon for its game against Washington on Saturday, the UA officially became one step ahead of its previously scheduled road game at Utah two weeks ago, which was canceled after the Utes failed to meet the minimum requirement of scholarship players.

Arizona was just two hours from its flight to Salt Lake City when the coaches were informed the game was called off. With the Wildcats wheels up to Seattle, it's one colossal step closer to Saturday's game.