Arizona Wildcats bring in 17 players from 2023 recruiting class for spring ball

Oregon Arizona Football

Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe (10) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

It was move-in day for several members of the Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class this past weekend. 

With the spring semester at the UA — and spring ball — on the horizon, the Wildcats are officially preparing for the '23 season after finishing Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch regime with a 5-7 record, which included a marquee victory over No. 12 UCLA and winning the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016. 

Fisch said during the season Arizona was expected to add 16-17 early enrollees from the Wildcats' defensive-heavy recruiting class for the spring semester. After research, with help from the Arizona football team Twitter account, the Star discovered the Wildcats have 17 players joining the program this spring, including portal transfers. 

Here's who they are: 

Colorado Springs quarterback Brayden Dorman is the top-rated player in Arizona's signing class.

Brayden Dorman

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-4

Weight: 206 pounds

Ranking: Four stars

Hometown: Colorado Springs

Previous school: Vista Ridge High School

Nicholas Fernandez is a 6-4, 265-pound defensive lineman from San Pedro, California. 

Nicholas Fernandez

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: San Pedro, California

Previous school: San Pedro High School

Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe warms up before an NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Justin Flowe

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Ranking: Four stars

Hometown: Upland, California

Previous school: Oregon

Arizona Wildcats landed a commitment from Mission Viejo, California wide receiver Jackson Holman on July 2, 2022. 

Jackson Holman

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Mission Viejo, California

Previous school: Mission Viejo High School

Gavin Hunter, an athlete from Hawaii, committed to the Arizona Wildcats, along with three-star linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue. 

Gavin Hunter

Position: Safety

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii

Previous school: Mililani High School

2023 running back Brandon Johnson. 

Brandon Johnson

Position: Running back

Height: 5-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Palmdale, California

Previous school: Highland High School

Kamuela Kaaihue is one of three players from Hawaii the Wildcats have signed for 2023. 

Kamuela Kaaihue 

Position: Linebacker 

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Honolulu

Previous school: President Theodore Roosevelt High School

Keanu Mailoto

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 275 pounds

Ranking: Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Auburn, Washington

Previous school: Mt. San Antonio College (California)

UCLA offensive lineman Tyler Manoa (50) sits on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Alabama State in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tyler Manoa

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Ranking: Four stars (247 Sports)

Hometown: Hayward, California

Previous school: UCLA

Arizona Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from three-star 2023 Texas cornerback Canyon Moses. 

Canyon Moses

Position: Safety

Height: 5-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Midland, Texas

Previous school: Midland Legacy High School

Bill Norton

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6-6

Weight: 300 pounds

Ranking: Four stars

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Previous school: Georgia

Arizona Wildcats land three-star Katy, Texas safety Arian Parish for 2023. Parish committed to the UA over USC, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas and Kansas State, among others.

Arian Parish

Position: Safety

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Katy, Texas

Previous school: Katy High School

California linebacker Orin Patu (48) forces Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura to fumble the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Orin Patu

Position: Outside linebacker

Height: 6-4

Weight: 200 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Seattle

Previous school: Cal

Three-star 2023 Corona, California wide receiver Malachi Riley committed to the Arizona Wildcats. 

Malachi Riley

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-2

Weight: 178 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Corona, California

Previous school: Centennial High School

Julian Savaiinaea

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 241 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Honolulu

Previous school: St. Louis High School

Chandler Hamilton safety Genesis Smith is seen by some as the secret to Arizona's 2023 recruiting class.

Genesis Smith

Position: Safety

Height: 6-2

Weight: 188 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Chandler

Previous school: Hamilton High School

Arizona landed a verbal commitment from Rhino Tapaatoutai, an offensive tackle from Mission Hills, California, for the 2023 recruiting class. 

Rhino Tapaatoutai

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Mission Hills, California

Previous school: Bishop Alemany High School

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

