Arizona Wildcats bring in 17 players from 2023 recruiting class for spring ball

It was move-in day for several members of the Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class this past weekend.
With the spring semester at the UA — and spring ball — on the horizon, the Wildcats are officially preparing for the '23 season after finishing Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch regime with a 5-7 record, which included a marquee victory over No. 12 UCLA and winning the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016.
Fisch said during the season Arizona was expected to add 16-17 early enrollees from the Wildcats' defensive-heavy recruiting class for the spring semester. After research, with help from the Arizona football team Twitter account, the Star discovered the Wildcats have 17 players joining the program this spring, including portal transfers.
Here's who they are:
Brayden Dorman
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-4
Weight: 206 pounds
Ranking: Four stars
Hometown: Colorado Springs
Previous school: Vista Ridge High School
Nicholas Fernandez
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-4
Weight: 265 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: San Pedro, California
Previous school: San Pedro High School
Justin Flowe
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Ranking: Four stars
Hometown: Upland, California
Previous school: Oregon
Jackson Holman
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Mission Viejo, California
Previous school: Mission Viejo High School
Gavin Hunter
Position: Safety
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii
Previous school: Mililani High School
Brandon Johnson
Position: Running back
Height: 5-9
Weight: 185 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Palmdale, California
Previous school: Highland High School
Kamuela Kaaihue
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Honolulu
Previous school: President Theodore Roosevelt High School
Keanu Mailoto
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-3
Weight: 275 pounds
Ranking: Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Auburn, Washington
Previous school: Mt. San Antonio College (California)
Tyler Manoa
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Ranking: Four stars (247 Sports)
Hometown: Hayward, California
Previous school: UCLA
Canyon Moses
Position: Safety
Height: 5-9
Weight: 180 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Midland, Texas
Previous school: Midland Legacy High School
Bill Norton
Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-6
Weight: 300 pounds
Ranking: Four stars
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
Previous school: Georgia
Arian Parish
Position: Safety
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Katy, Texas
Previous school: Katy High School
Orin Patu
Position: Outside linebacker
Height: 6-4
Weight: 200 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Seattle
Previous school: Cal
Malachi Riley
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-2
Weight: 178 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Corona, California
Previous school: Centennial High School
Julian Savaiinaea
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-3
Weight: 241 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Honolulu
Previous school: St. Louis High School
Genesis Smith
Position: Safety
Height: 6-2
Weight: 188 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Chandler
Previous school: Hamilton High School
Rhino Tapaatoutai
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-5
Weight: 280 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Mission Hills, California
Previous school: Bishop Alemany High School
