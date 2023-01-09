Arizona Wildcats bring in 17 players from its 2023 recruiting class for spring ball

It was move-in day for several of the Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class this past weekend.

With the spring semester at the UA — and spring ball — on the horizon, the Wildcats are officially preparing for the '23 season after finishing Year Two of the Jedd Fisch with a 5-7 record, which included a marquee win over No. 12 UCLA and winning the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016.

Fisch said during the season Arizona was expected to add 16-17 early enrollees of the Wildcats' defensive-heavy recruiting class for the spring semester. After research, with help from the Arizona football team Twitter account, the Star discovered the Wildcats have 17 players, between the transfer portal and high school ranks, joining the program this spring.

Here's who they are:

Brayden Dorman

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-4

Weight: 206 pounds

Ranking: Four stars

Hometown: Colorado Springs

Previous school: Vista Ridge High School

Nicholas Fernandez

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: San Pedro, California

Previous school: San Pedro High School

Justin Flowe

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Ranking: Four stars

Hometown: Upland, California

Previous school: Oregon

Jackson Holman

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Mission Viejo, California

Previous school: Mission Viejo High School

Gavin Hunter

Position: Safety

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii

Previous school: Mililani High School

Brandon Johnson

Position: Running back

Height: 5-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Palmdale, California

Previous school: Highland High School

Kamuela Kaaihue

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Honolulu

Previous school: President Theodore Roosevelt High School

Keanu Mailoto

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 275 pounds

Ranking: Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Auburn, Washington

Previous school: Mt. San Antonio College (California)

Tyler Manoa

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Ranking: Four stars (247 Sports)

Hometown: Hayward, California

Previous school: UCLA

Canyon Moses

Position: Safety

Height: 5-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Midland, Texas

Previous school: Midland Legacy High School

Bill Norton

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6-6

Weight: 300 pounds

Ranking: Four stars

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Previous school: Georgia

Arian Parish

Position: Safety

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Katy, Texas

Previous school: Katy High School

Orin Patu

Position: Outside linebacker

Height: 6-4

Weight: 200 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Seattle

Previous school: Cal

Malachi Riley

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-2

Weight: 178 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Corona, California

Previous school: Centennial High School

Julian Savaiinaea

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 241 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Honolulu

Previous school: St. Louis High School

Genesis Smith

Position: Safety

Height: 6-2

Weight: 188 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Chandler

Previous school: Hamilton High School

Rhino Tapaatoutai

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Mission Hills, California